Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot quickly drops controversial LEC sponsor after outrage from devs, community

Riot quickly drops controversial LEC sponsor after outrage from devs, community

July 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
July 29, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Update 7/29 9:45 PM ET: In a new statement, Riot Games announced it is junking its partnership with NEOM.

“As a company and as a league, we know that it’s important to recognize when we make mistakes and quickly work to correct them. After further reflection, while we remain steadfastly committed to all of our players and fans worldwide including those living in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, the LEC has ended its partnership with NEOM, effective immediately."

"In an effort to expand our esports ecosystem, we moved too quickly to cement this partnership and caused rifts in the very community we seek to grow. While we missed our own expectations in this instance, we’re committed to reexamining our internal structures to ensure this doesn't happen again.”

The original story can be found below:

 

Riot's LEC league partners with openly anti-LGBT sponsor, and Riot devs are furious

Riot Games’ League of Legends European Championship (LEC) looks to be one of the few major organizations that kept its Pride-flavored Twitter icons beyond the month of June, but now that visual promise of inclusion and support is incongruently paired with the announcement that NEOM is sponsoring LEC’s Summer 2020 season

The announcement, which praised Saudi Arabia’s NEOM project as a groundbreaking addition to its sponsorship lineup, rapidly faced criticism online, including messages of disappointment from prominent players, esports casters, and Riot Games devs alike. 

NEOM itself is the source of the controversy. The city is a creation of the Saudi Arabian government, conceived under a regime with a history of human rights abuses that include persecution of LGBT persons and other transgressions against human rights.

According to The Guardian, a portion of the actual construction of the $500 billion futuristic city that boasts “better humans, better society” in its marketing is also taking place on land belonging to the Huwaitat tribe and forcibly displacing those currently living in that area.

Those involved with Riot, from esports players and casters to the developers behind the games featured in the league, are speaking out against the partnership en masse online.

To pour salt on the wound, the sponsorship follows promises of inclusion from Riot Games made in recent years following earlier allegations of a toxic and sexist company culture throughout Riot as a whole. That includes a recent op-ed from Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent (via GamesIndustry.biz) published the day before yesterday titled “Lessons learned guiding Riot Games through a cultural crisis”, further casting doubt on leadership’s ability to back up its words with action.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Engine Support Specialist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Lead Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image