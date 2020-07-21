Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Sr. Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

Character TDs at Insomniac are responsible for working with the talented team to design, implement and maintain the animation and rigging pipeline. This role creates character setups, Python tools and basic animations as needed, and works with other departments to solve art related production needs, creates production systems and methods to attain production goals. Go teamwork! Read on if this sounds interesting-

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates high quality animation rigs, systems, setups and workflows that help to define the standard for the industry

Designs, develops and continuously improves character set-up process and systems, including facial setups and animation transfer tools, as it relates to the animation pipeline

Rigs characters in preparation for animation in Maya. This includes creating skeletons, smooth-binding character models, rigging character faces for lip-synch and facial performances, writing Python tools, and creating custom rigs as needed

Writes Python scripts that expedite character setup and animation processes

Works with the Core Dept on improving engine and tools features to advance the state of character performances

Works with the Art Department on modeling practices to facilitate the set-up process and to advance the visual fidelity of the character performances

Acts as an intermediary between the animation and programming teams to elucidate the workflows, needs, and terminologies of each team

Understands (and assist when technical needs arise) the entire process of creating cinematics including set construction, camera setup, character blocking, character animation, animation troubleshooting, and help ensure that scenes run properly on the real-time game engine

Maintains an expert understanding of skeletons, facial animation methodologies, constraints and other Maya tools and systems used for character animation

Maintains expert understanding of the Facial Action Coding System and corresponding facial anatomy

Possesses strong shape-sculpting abilities for both facial rigging and corrective shapes

Maintains strong understanding of skeletal and muscular anatomy

Maintains awareness of industry leading performance capture and solving techniques, including machine-learning based approaches

Assists Leads with supervising/mentoring with more junior level Character TD’s

Other duties may be assigned

Education/Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

One to four years of experience in character setup, Python scripting, a familiarity with MEL and a comprehensive understanding of all technical aspects of Maya animation

One to two years of animation training covering all basic animation principals

Extensive knowledge of Maya

Other Skills: The ability to articulate thoughts and ideas effectively both verbally and in writing.

If this sound like the opportunity that you have been looking for- we want to hear from you. Please use the link and apply directly to the role. Also remember to attach your reel. Thanks!

