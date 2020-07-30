Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Private Division signs publishing deals with Ori dev Moon Studios and others

July 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Take-Two Interactive's publishing label Private Division has signed three new publishing deals with developers Moon Studios, Roll7, and League of Geeks. 

The move is notable given the pedigree on display. Moon Studios has garnered acclaimed for its work on artistic platformers Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Roll7, meanwhile, is best known for skateboarding title OlliOlli.

Finally, League of Geeks has positioned itself as a 'triple-I' developer, and cut its teeth working on the grim fairy-tale digital board game Armello

Private Division explained it'll be working with Moon Studios on a "compelling new action RPG," while partnering with Roll7 on another "flow state" project. League of Geeks will collaborate with the publisher on an "ambitious" new property -- which leaves plenty to the imagination. 

The first of those three titles isn't expected to launch until the fiscal year in 2022, so there's a way to go until they're out in the wild.

