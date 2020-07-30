Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

UK retailer Game sells Belong esports network to U.S. startup Vindex

UK retailer Game sells Belong esports network to U.S. startup Vindex

July 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 30, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

UK retailer Game has sold its Belong esports network to U.S. startup Vindex for a reported $50 million

That fee was reported by the Financial Times, although the deal itself has been confirmed by Vindex, which explained its plans to invest $300 million into the Belong brand over the next five years. 

The deal will see Game continue to own and operate all of the Belong gaming arenas in the UK and Spain thanks to exclusive license agreement with Vindex.

Vindex, meanwhile, will attempt to expand the brand in the United States by opening esports gaming centers and arenas across the country. 

"The deal marks the next phase in Vindex’s vision to support the growth of the global esports industry and to bring amateur esports to hometowns across the country, and around the world," explained Vindex.

"Belong Gaming will partner with Esports Engine, a Vindex company, to provide turnkey amateur esports league design, operations, and tournaments through Vindex’s powerful software platform that will power Belong Arenas and connect all of its global members. 

"Vindex plans to invest $300 million over the next five years to open more than 500 Belong locations in the US and an additional 1,000 locations globally through licensed operating partners including GAME."

Game chief exec Martyn Gibbs will join the Vindex management team as part of the deal, and will help oversee the immediate U.S. rollout and global expansion strategy.

Related Jobs

Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.30.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[07.30.20]
Senior Game Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Engine Support Specialist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image