GDC Summer's Sponsor Showcase offers access to industry leaders like Tencent

Ready for GDC Summer next week? The event platform is filling up with attendees, speakers, and sponsors, so take some time to start planning who you'd like to meet and learn from!

The industry leaders (like Microsoft, Google, Unity, and Tencent) who have signed on to help sponsor the show can be a great resource for you, and all are available for scheduling meetings in the GDC Summer Sponsor Showcase!

Available August 4th through 6th, the GDC Summer Sponsor Showcase is a unique digital hub where you can easily keep track of who's available to meet with and what they offer.

Sponsors will have virtual booths you can visit to get a better understanding of their products and services, contact a representative, or book a meeting!

Some GDC Summer sponsors are also presenting sponsored sessions aimed at helping you use their products to make and sell games more effectively; in Tencent Games' sponsored talk on "Building a US/Chinese Game Studio", for example, Lightspeed L.A. founder and game dev veteran Steve Martin will discuss the challenges and opportunities of building a new development studio and team from the ground up.

It promises to be an interesting talk, as Martin intends to touch on the way Chinese and Western game development approaches can be combined in a holistic way for a truly international approach to designing and developing games.

You can also expect to learn more about the studio’s approach to designing specific roles to match talents encouraging collaboration and creativity, and the importance of building a crunch-free environment!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech