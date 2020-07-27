Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How King's attempt to implement Pixar's brain trust model went wrong

July 30, 2020 | By Staff
July 30, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Video, Vault

In this GDC 2018 talk King's Stephen Jarrett and Bob Woodburn explain how King tried to implement a similar system to Pixar's Brain Trust called the Product Champions, a team of talented and experienced individuals in production, art, and game design that would advise and help game teams lift quality.

Together the pair walked through how it ended up going wrong, the impacts on projects, and the challenges they faced in getting everyone back on track.  

It was a frank and useful talk that offered some key insights into how organizational decisions impact the quality of the games you can make, so take advantage of the fact it's now free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.26.20]
Experienced Game Developer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.24.20]
UX Designer
Ziggurat Interactive Inc
Ziggurat Interactive Inc — Denver, Colorado, United States
[06.30.20]
Video Game Brand and Marketing Manager (Remote)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image