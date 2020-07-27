Video: How King's attempt to implement Pixar's brain trust model went wrong

In this GDC 2018 talk King's Stephen Jarrett and Bob Woodburn explain how King tried to implement a similar system to Pixar's Brain Trust called the Product Champions, a team of talented and experienced individuals in production, art, and game design that would advise and help game teams lift quality.

Together the pair walked through how it ended up going wrong, the impacts on projects, and the challenges they faced in getting everyone back on track.

It was a frank and useful talk that offered some key insights into how organizational decisions impact the quality of the games you can make, so take advantage of the fact it's now free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

