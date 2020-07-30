Enjoy live GDC podcasts hosted by Gamasutra throughout GDC Summer!

Do you love listening to things?

Many people do, which is why GDC organizers are pleased to confirm that the hosts of the GDC podcast will be producing a daily, hour-long show of game industry news, discussion and interviews during GDC Summer!

Broadcasting live to GDC Summer attendees for an hour every afternoon next Tuesday-Thursday, the GDC Podcast Live! hosted by Gamasutra will give you an opportunity to join the Gamasutra editorial team for regular updates and frank discussion of the day's events.

They'll be chatting about what's going on at GDC Summer and in the game industry at large each day, interviewing interesting guests, and generally bringing the intriguing conversations you expect from the GDC podcast directly to GDC Summer attendees. Here's what's in store:

August 4, 1:45pm PDT

Making games more accessible with AbleGamers' Greg Haynes



Greg Haynes, Lead Games User Researcher for accessibility charity AbleGamers joins Gamasutra's Kris Graft and Alissa McAloon to chat about how games can be made to be more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities.

August 5, 1:45pm PDT

Finding indie publishing success with No More Robots' Mike Rose



Mike Rose of publisher No More Robots (Descenders, Yes, Your Grace, Hypnospace Outlaw et al) joins Gamasutra's Kris Graft and Alissa McAloon to talk about the many complexities of publishing in today's crowded digital marketplace, and how to navigate through them.

August 6, 1:45pm PDT

Building trust within your team with Double Loop Games' Emily Greer



Emily Greer with newly-minted mobile game studio Double Loop Games expands on her GDC Summer talk on practical tips to prevent abuse and build team trust within game dev teams, and talks about her long career in games, which includes co-founding Kongregate.

The podcast will be broadcasting daily to all attendees starting at 1:45 PM Pacific, to everyone with a pass (including the free Community Pass!) If you can't watch live because you have another session or engagement to attend, don't worry; all episodes will be archived for later viewing on the GDC Summer platform, and released as downloadable episodes of the GDC podcast on iTunes, Google Play Music, and Spotify!

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



