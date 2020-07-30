Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 30, 2020
The Sims 4 passes 30 million lifetime players, doubles Q1 net bookings

The Sims 4 passes 30 million lifetime players, doubles Q1 net bookings

July 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
July 30, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: The Sims 4 has officially surpassed 30 million players across all platforms, a milestone that comes as the game exits its highest quarter in terms of daily, weekly, and monthly active users to date. 

For reference, that includes players that have given the life management game a go since its PC launch in 2014, and also includes those that have played on PS4 or Xbox One since it launched on consoles in 2017.

EA shared those tidbits about the game in its recently quarterly reporting, naming it alongside FIFA, Madden, and Apex Legends as games that saw particular gains during the quarter ending June 30, 2020. 

Though a specific number wasn’t offered in EA’s earnings report or its quarterly investor call, EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen also announced The Sims 4 has more than doubled its net bookings year-over-year, noting that the game's net bookings are up 110 percent year-over-year.

