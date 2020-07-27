Get a job: Join PuzzleNation (remotely!) as a Senior Mobile Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

PuzzleNation creates digital games based on bestselling printed puzzles including Crosswords, Word Search, Sudoku and more. Our games feature content from Penny Press & Dell Magazines, the number one puzzle magazine publisher. Our flagship apps, Daily POP Crosswords and Penny Dell Crosswords, are consistently rated 4.5 stars and engage 100,000 players daily.



PuzzleNation is excited to expand our efforts with the addition of a Senior Mobile Game Engineer, reporting to the Director of Digital Games. The right candidate will be results oriented, have deep knowledge and experience in developing mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. This role requires 5 or more years experience developing mobile apps using various common technologies, such as Unity, Xcode, AWS, third-party SDKs and more. Knowledge of current mobile games, monetization and marketing trends is highly desirable. Salary is flexible, commensurate with experience. This is an excellent opportunity to join a successful and growing game development team!



This is a 100% telecommuter, work at home position. Our process includes daily morning video chats (U.S. Eastern time), additional video chats as-needed and constant communication via Slack and Trello.

Responsibilities

Contribute to development of new mobile games based on traditional pencil puzzles

Contribute to maintenance of existing mobile games – app updates and new content

Ability to be a strong contributor within a small development team

End-to-end development of new features from implementation to testing to deployment

Participate in game design, user interface design and monetization design

Perform ongoing analysis of application performance and implement optimizations

Collaborate with marketing on technical requirements and implement solutions

Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the mobile game industry

Personal Characteristics

Enthusiastic communicator with ability to make technical challenges clear and digestible to stakeholders at all levels

Attention to detail in all phases of development, including internal QA process

Self-starter who is as comfortable generating tasks as following assignments

Quick learner, rapidly pick up and begin working with new tools and technologies

Interest in traditional pencil puzzles with creative ideas for translating to digital games

Not above any task—will do what it takes to get it done as part of a small team

Willingness to task switch rapidly, prioritize conflicting tasks and be part of a small, nimble team

Required Technical Experience

Developed and launched multiple mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms

Experience with in-app purchasing, advertising, and analytics for multiple mobile apps

Worked with JSON and a NoSQL database for storage of app data

Very comfortable using Git for version control

Desired Technical Experience

Unity and C#

XCode and Objective-C

Amazon Web Services (S3, DynamoDB, and API Gateway)

Facebook Platform

Multiple mobile ad partners (SDK implementation)

PuzzleNation offers flexible scheduling as well as health, dental, life and voluntary benefits, including a 401k plan. We are a 100% telecommuting team.

