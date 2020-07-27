Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join PuzzleNation (remotely!) as a Senior Mobile Game Engineer

July 30, 2020 | By Staff
Senior Mobile Game Engineer, PuzzleNation

Location: Remote

PuzzleNation creates digital games based on bestselling printed puzzles including Crosswords, Word Search, Sudoku and more. Our games feature content from Penny Press & Dell Magazines, the number one puzzle magazine publisher. Our flagship apps, Daily POP Crosswords and Penny Dell Crosswords, are consistently rated 4.5 stars and engage 100,000 players daily.

PuzzleNation is excited to expand our efforts with the addition of a Senior Mobile Game Engineer, reporting to the Director of Digital Games. The right candidate will be results oriented, have deep knowledge and experience in developing mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. This role requires 5 or more years experience developing mobile apps using various common technologies, such as Unity, Xcode, AWS, third-party SDKs and more. Knowledge of current mobile games, monetization and marketing trends is highly desirable. Salary is flexible, commensurate with experience. This is an excellent opportunity to join a successful and growing game development team!

This is a 100% telecommuter, work at home position. Our process includes daily morning video chats (U.S. Eastern time), additional video chats as-needed and constant communication via Slack and Trello.

Responsibilities

  • Contribute to development of new mobile games based on traditional pencil puzzles
  • Contribute to maintenance of existing mobile games – app updates and new content
  • Ability to be a strong contributor within a small development team
  • End-to-end development of new features from implementation to testing to deployment
  • Participate in game design, user interface design and monetization design
  • Perform ongoing analysis of application performance and implement optimizations
  • Collaborate with marketing on technical requirements and implement solutions 
  • Keep up to date with the technological developments and advancements in the mobile game industry

Personal Characteristics

  • Enthusiastic communicator with ability to make technical challenges clear and digestible to stakeholders at all levels
  • Attention to detail in all phases of development, including internal QA process
  • Self-starter who is as comfortable generating tasks as following assignments
  • Quick learner, rapidly pick up and begin working with new tools and technologies
  • Interest in traditional pencil puzzles with creative ideas for translating to digital games
  • Not above any task—will do what it takes to get it done as part of a small team
  • Willingness to task switch rapidly, prioritize conflicting tasks and be part of a small, nimble team

Required Technical Experience

  • Developed and launched multiple mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms
  • Experience with in-app purchasing, advertising, and analytics for multiple mobile apps
  • Worked with JSON and a NoSQL database for storage of app data 
  • Very comfortable using Git for version control

Desired Technical Experience

  • Unity and C#
  • XCode and Objective-C
  • Amazon Web Services (S3, DynamoDB, and API Gateway)
  • Facebook Platform
  • Multiple mobile ad partners (SDK implementation)

PuzzleNation offers flexible scheduling as well as health, dental, life and voluntary benefits, including a 401k plan. We are a 100% telecommuting team.

Interested? Apply now.

