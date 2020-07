Sega Group Corporation president and chief publishing officer Kenji Matsubara has stepped down due to "personal reasons."

The company broke the news in a short press release, where it explained that Matsubara's request for resignation has been received and accepted with immediate effect.

Matsubara has held a number of roles at Sega, initially serving as the CTO of the company's networks division before being appointed president and COO of Sega Games in 2017.

He was named president and chief publishing in April 2020, but has now stepped down just four months later.