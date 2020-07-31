Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

New partnership will give 2K access to over 2000 NFL player likenesses

July 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
July 31, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
2K has signed a partnership with OneTeam Partners and the National Football League Players Association that will allow the publisher to include the likenesses of NFL players in multiple football games. 

The deal will give 2K the right to feature the names, numbers, images, and likenesses of over 2000 current NFL players. The financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed. 

The news comes a few months after 2K penned a "multi-year partnership" with the National Football League that will allow it to create a number of new football video games. 

That deal, however, will prevent 2K from going head-to-head with EA in the simulation genre, as it specified those new projects must be "non-simulation football game experiences." 

At the time, 2K president David Ismailer said the company will design "approachable and social" games that are "centered on fun."

