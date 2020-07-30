Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Check out the great artists showcasing work in GDC Summer's Community Art Gallery!

August 3, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Art, GDC

Hey game makers, don't miss out on your opportunity to see a remarkable array of talented artists showcasing their art in the GDC Summer Community Art Gallery next week!

The Community Art Gallery will be open to all GDC Summer passholders, including the free Community Pass, so make sure to register for the show if you haven't already.

During this all-digital GDC (taking place next Tuesday-Thursday, August 4th-6th) artists from around the world will be showcasing their video game art (including, but not limited to, pre-production concept art, production art, and in-game assets) in a virtual art exhibit.

To give you a taste of what's in store, here's the list of artists who will be presenting work next week in GDC Summer's Community Art Gallery, along with brief bios and portfolio links they've submitted:

For more details on GDC Summer, scheduled to take place virtually August 4th through the 6th, visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

