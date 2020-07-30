Video: Creating Dr. Grordbort's Invaders for Magic Leap One

In this 2019 VRDC talk Weta's James Everett discusses the process of creating the striking Dr. Grordbort's Invaders game for the Magic Leap One Creator Edition headset.

Notably, Everett shed light on how the Weta Gameshop team, born of a collaboration between Magic Leap and Weta Workshop, delivered on their mandate to make a great game while providing feedback on the ever-evolving hardware and software that became the Magic Leap One Creator Edition.

It was a fascinating talk that explored the hurdles of working so closely with an evolving piece of hardware, as well as the challenges of designing games for mixed-reality headsets, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

