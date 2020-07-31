Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 31, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 31, 2020
arrowPress Releases
July 31, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Epic Games Store now offers mod support for some games

Epic Games Store now offers mod support for some games

July 31, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
July 31, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

MechWarrior 5 is the first game to roll mod support into its Epic Games Store page as Epic moves the feature into beta testing.

The Epic Games Store has been slowly trialing and launching new features since its somewhat barebones debut back in 2018, and mod support looks to be one of the latest developments Epic is looking to bring to its Steam competitor.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries launched mod support on its Epic Games Store page this week, noting in a blog post that the game is the very first to do so under the freshly launched Epic Games Store Mods beta.

There’s a dozen or so mods already listed for the game, created either by the MCM Team themselves or by community modders. For those looking to bring their own mods to the Epic Games Store, or for developers curious about how the whole process works, MechWarrior 5’s listing now includes a Modding Toolkit tab that explores the ins and outs of the process.

In the case of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, purchasing the game automatically pushes the MechWarrior 5 mod editor to a buyer’s EGS library. That tool is similar to what the dev team used during the game’s creation, but minus access to source code and code modification.

Epic hasn’t yet said what games the beta program will welcome next, but an update to the Epic Games Store’s public roadmap notes that “more game titles and more polish and features [are] to come!”
 

Related Jobs

Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[07.30.20]
Lead Client Engineer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.30.20]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[07.30.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.29.20]
Character TD


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image