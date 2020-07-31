Epic Games Store now offers mod support for some games

MechWarrior 5 is the first game to roll mod support into its Epic Games Store page as Epic moves the feature into beta testing.

The Epic Games Store has been slowly trialing and launching new features since its somewhat barebones debut back in 2018, and mod support looks to be one of the latest developments Epic is looking to bring to its Steam competitor.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries launched mod support on its Epic Games Store page this week, noting in a blog post that the game is the very first to do so under the freshly launched Epic Games Store Mods beta.

There’s a dozen or so mods already listed for the game, created either by the MCM Team themselves or by community modders. For those looking to bring their own mods to the Epic Games Store, or for developers curious about how the whole process works, MechWarrior 5’s listing now includes a Modding Toolkit tab that explores the ins and outs of the process.

In the case of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, purchasing the game automatically pushes the MechWarrior 5 mod editor to a buyer’s EGS library. That tool is similar to what the dev team used during the game’s creation, but minus access to source code and code modification.

Epic hasn’t yet said what games the beta program will welcome next, but an update to the Epic Games Store’s public roadmap notes that “more game titles and more polish and features [are] to come!”

