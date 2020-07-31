Halo Infinite 's multiplayer is a free-to-play mode

Microsoft and 343 Industries look to be taking a page from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s standalone and free-to-play Warzone mode for their upcoming launch of Halo Infinite.

While previous Halo games have locked access to multiplayer behind a full game purchase, the Halo team announced via tweet that Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode will be free-to-play.

"Halo is for everyone," reads that tweet. "We can confirm Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later!"

This follows recent rumors that Halo Infinite would bring its multiplayer out from behind the paywall, information that first leaked via since-pulled details on a store listing. Only two elements of the full leak were confirmed today, however. The leak (via The Verge) originally noted Infinite would have free-to-play multiplayer, 120 FPS on Series X, a battle pass system, and new character customization options.

Both the battle pass and customization remain unconfirmed, but if true the former feature would explain how Halo Infinite would monetize a free-to-play multiplayer mode and bring the game in line with the many others that are opting for a battle pass system rather than purely microtransaction-led monetization.