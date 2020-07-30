Get a job: Join Digital Extremes as an Intermediate/Senior FX Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario

Our culture is centered on providing great opportunities to our employees so that everyone feels they are making a meaningful impact. Developing new and existing talent is our long-term focus. We are honored that our work environment has been consistently recognized as one of “Canada’s Top 100 Employers”. We summon you to join our elite team!

The rewards of a career with Digital Extremes include:

Competitive salary with bonus opportunities

Excellent benefits and paid time off

Matching RRSP plan

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Professional development and career support

Fitness and parking/transit subsidies

Daily lunches prepared onsite by our in-studio Executive Chef and professional kitchen staff

All-day snacks and drinks, sleep pods, massage chairs, cold brew, dog therapy days and more

ABOUT THIS POSITION

Digital Extremes is seeking an experienced Intermediate/Senior FX Artist to join our team. You will be utilizing traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality special effects while keeping in mind technical specifications relating to memory usage and gameplay speed. You will need to have an excellent understanding of what makes real time special effects work in addition to an understanding of game engines, tools, pipelines and development processes. Preferred extras include experience working with Maya, AfterEffects, Houdini, and Photoshop, as well as a thorough knowledge of the game development process. An understanding of scripting languages such as Python or Lua is also an asset.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of 3D art, design and computer graphics software to build efficient, high quality special effects, keeping in mind technical specifications relating to memory usage and gameplay speed

Keep up-to-date with contemporary effects techniques and research new effects technologies and solutions

Cooperate closely with art, design, audio and development department to deliver first class visual effects that exceed the state of the art

Work under the creative guidance of the Art Director

Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Art Director

Actively participate in the feedback loop including accepting feedback from and providing feedback within the art and level design team as required, staying current on the scope and understanding of the project

Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and follow through on details

REQUIREMENTS

2+ years’ previous experience creating high quality VFX for film or video games

Excellent understanding of what makes special effects work - particle systems, postprocessing effects and shaders (specular and normal maps)

University degree in visual arts with specialization in graphic design, commercial art, graphic communications or cartooning or completion of a college diploma program in graphic arts

Understanding of game engines, tools, pipelines and development processes

Working knowledge of a commercial 3D package

Good communication skills across multiple disciplines; ability to follow direction and to collaborate successfully with others

Ability to handle and prioritize multiple tasks, to meet deadlines and to excel under production conditions

Strong work ethic, self-direction and artistic vision, dedicated work ethic

Have a genuine enthusiasm and interest in video games

Interested? Apply now.

