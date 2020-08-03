Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft exec Tommy Francois departs after misconduct allegations

Ubisoft exec Tommy Francois departs after misconduct allegations

August 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft editorial vice president Tommy Francois has left the company after being accused of workplace misconduct. 

A company spokesperson confirmed the news to Gamasutra, but declined to comment further when asked if Francois had resigned or been dismissed as a result of an investigation. 

It's been just over a month since Francois was reportedly placed on disciplinary leave after being accused of abusing employees and enabling further misconduct. 

Francois' fellow editorial vice president Maxime Beland also departed Ubisoft at the beginning of July following a number of sexual harassment and assault allegations. 

Meanwhile, three high-profile members of the company's executive team including chief creative officer Serge Hascoet, Ubisoft Montreal chief exec Yannis Mallat, and chief talent and communications officer Cecile Cornet all recently resigned for either enabling or perpetrating abuse

Notably, Ubisoft described those three departures as "voluntary" rather then outright dismissals. That seems to be the trend as the company looks to reshape its toxic culture following a spate of abuse, harassment, and misconduct allegations that resulted in the departures of other high-ranking employees like Assassin's Creed Valhalla director Ashraf Ismail and associate public relations director Stone Chin.

After we reported on those allegations, multiple anonymous sources spoke to Gamasutra about how the company has enabled a culture of abuse and control that allowed sexual harassment, abuse, racism, and homophobia to take root and flourish.

Addressing the situation, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said he would oversee "profound changes" to improve and strengthen the corporate culture, including hiring independent consultants to investigate misconduct allegations, overhauling the HR and editorial departments, and appointing new heads of workplace culture and diversity and inclusion. 

Those on the inside, however, expressed concern that Ubisoft would pursue a "razzle dazzle" response that would only serve to root out the accused without addressing the systemic issues that permeate the studio.

"Very few trust our processes or the people in charge of solving the issues. Both Tommy and Maxime were open secrets, and there are so many yet to be outed," explained one current staffer, speaking to Gamasutra earlier this year.

"Until we see the company act on people like this without a victim coming forward publicly, I have no trust it’s not just a show designed to protect our image."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[08.03.20]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image