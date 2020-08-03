Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 3, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 3, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 3, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Monster Hunter and Resident Evil driving growth at Capcom

Monster Hunter and Resident Evil driving growth at Capcom

August 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 3, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

New releases and digital sales are driving growth at Capcom, which just published its financials for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. 

According to the fiscal report, consolidated net sales rose by 32.2 percent year-on-year to 23.7 billion yen ($222.8 million), while profits increased by 44.2 percent to 7.8 billion yen ($73.3 million) over the same period.

It's a similar story in the company's digital contents segment, which houses its video game operations, with net sales rising by 53.7 percent to 21.4 billion yen ($201.1 million) and operating income increasing by 52.6 percent to 11.8 billion yen ($110.9 million). 

Capcom explained that upswing was due to solid sales in the Resident Evil franchise, and "high-margin catalog sales" of titles like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 2

Discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, Capcom explained the virus had "created a challenging environment" for its arcade operations segment, but noted that its digital contents arm had continued to perform.

"The core digital contents business drove business results through digital sales growth of major new titles and catalog titles, backed by successfully promoting stronger digital sales in recent years," reads the fiscal report. "As a result, Capcom achieved its highest net sales as well as highest levels of all profit items for a first quarter."

Looking ahead, the company's fiscal forecast remains unchanged, and Capcom is still predicting conflated net sales of 85 billion yen ($799.1 million) and profits of 18 billion yen ($169.2 million) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2021.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.03.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[08.03.20]
Technical Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image