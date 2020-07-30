Don't miss out on the GDC Puzzle Challenge at GDC Summer this week

As you make arrangements to attend the all-digital GDC Summer this week leave time to check out the GDC Puzzle Challenge, a daily brainteaser designed to get your problem-solving juices flowing!

Each day of GDC Summer, which is happening this Tuesday through Thursday, we’ll release a new puzzle (via the Swapcard event platform we're using to host GDC Summer) themed on a different San Francisco Bay Area game museum.

Per local legend, a magical game token is hidden somewhere in each of Bay Area these museums, and when combined together, these 3 tokens will transform into the mythical Galactic Decryption Coin - universal proof of your puzzle-solving prowess!

Every attendee with a Conference or Discovery pass will be able to check in every day (around 11 AM Pacific) for a new puzzle. Each puzzle solves to an answer phrase which punnily describes how to find the hidden token (you’ll get the follow-up to each part of the story after submitting your answers!)

Teams of up to 3 people who solve each day’s puzzle between 11am and 3pm PT that day will be able to submit their contact info for a chance to win that day’s prize. There will be 3 winners each day. The prizes are:

Day 1: GDC 2020 Varsity Hoodie

Day 2: GDC 2020 Backpack

Day 3: GDC 2021 All-Access Passes

Note that while these puzzles mention real-life locations, there is no need to travel anywhere in the real world to solve them, and any references to objects hidden in physical locations are purely fictional!

