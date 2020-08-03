Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ubisoft wades deeper into the world of game streaming with new Parsec partnership

August 3, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Ubisoft is no stranger to cloud-based game streaming given its past with Google Stadia, but it looks like the company is exploring other facets of the technology through a partnership with streaming tech company Parsec.

The two companies have come together on a strategic deal that will see Ubisoft using Parsec’s peer-to-peer streaming tech in future projects.

Per a press release, these creations are likely to be “new, inventive streaming experiences using Parsec’s technology.” That release also notes that Ubisoft plans to leverage the tech to “advance its game streaming efforts” for “in-game experiences, demonstrations, events, and other endeavors.”

The deal builds on a pandemic-forged partnership between the two companies that previously saw Ubisoft using Parsec’s technology to allow media and fellow devs to remotely access playable demos of Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla during its Ubisoft Forward game showcase last month.

