Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 4, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 4, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 4, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft exec Tommy Francois didn't 'leave' the company, he was fired

Ubisoft exec Tommy Francois didn't 'leave' the company, he was fired

August 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 4, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft's former editorial vice president Tommy Francois was fired earlier this week following the results of an investigation into misconduct.

A source close to the matter confirmed the news to Gamasutra, with Ubisoft initially claiming that Francois had simply 'left the company."

They explained Francois was terminated with cause, and wasn't handed a financial settlement. He had also been suspended without pay since the beginning of July. 

Although the outgoing exec will retain whatever Ubisoft shares he'd already acquired, he won't be able to make future acquisitions. 

We're told that French laws prevent Ubisoft from labeling some of the recent high-level departures, which includes the "resignation" of Francois' fellow editorial vice president Maxime Beland, as dismissals. 

As Ubisoft looks to reshape the editorial department following the sackings of Francois and Beland, there remains a healthy amount of skepticism within the company. 

Employees, we're told, are happy with some of the changes being made -- such as those outlined in the action plan shared by Ubisoft chief exec Yves Guillemot -- but are keen for the new editorial VP spots to be filled by people from diverse backgrounds. 

Some are still doubtful that enough has been done to effectively alter the makeup of the editorial team, and are pushing for urgent changes to address the rampant toxicity that we've been told permeates the studio on a global level.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[08.04.20]
Environment Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.03.20]
Engine/Systems Engineer (remote)
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.03.20]
Graphics Engineer (remote)
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.03.20]
Senior 3D Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image