Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fall Guys attracts 1.5 million players within 24 hours of launch

Fall Guys attracts 1.5 million players within 24 hours of launch

August 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Fall Guys has attracted over 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch, according to developer Mediatonic. 

The news was announced on Twitter, where the studio added that the title is still "experiencing a lot of traffic." 

The game launched on PS4 and Steam on August 4, but was made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers free of change. 

It's likely that promotion is responsible for a huge chunk of those 1.5 million players, many of whom encountered server issues due to the sheer number of people trying to access the game. 

Mediatonic acknowledged the issue last night on social media, and even went as far as temporarily disabling account creation on PS4 and shutting down the servers in an attempt to remedy the situation.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.04.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.04.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[08.04.20]
Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[08.04.20]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image