Fall Guys attracts 1.5 million players within 24 hours of launch

Fall Guys has attracted over 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch, according to developer Mediatonic.

The news was announced on Twitter, where the studio added that the title is still "experiencing a lot of traffic."

The game launched on PS4 and Steam on August 4, but was made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers free of change.

It's likely that promotion is responsible for a huge chunk of those 1.5 million players, many of whom encountered server issues due to the sheer number of people trying to access the game.

Mediatonic acknowledged the issue last night on social media, and even went as far as temporarily disabling account creation on PS4 and shutting down the servers in an attempt to remedy the situation.