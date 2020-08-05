Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 5, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 5, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 5, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Call of Duty franchise helps Activision Blizzard to record Q2 results

Call of Duty franchise helps Activision Blizzard to record Q2 results

August 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 5, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard has announced record second quarter financial results thanks to bumper engagement figures led by the Call of Duty franchise. 

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the publisher reported GAAP net revenues of $1.93 billion, which is a notable increase on the $1.40 billion amassed during the second quarter of 2019. 

Digital revenue also received a shot in the arm, with GAAP net revenues from digital channels totaling $1.59 billion, compared with $1.09 billion for the second quarter of 2019. 

The company said those numbers were the result of "strong execution against our three growth drivers of expanding audience reach, engagement, and player investment." 

While Activision Blizzard noted that each of its key franchises delivered "better-than-expected results," the publisher said growth was led by the Call of Duty series following the launch of the Warzone battle royale mode for Modern Warfare

Warzone has reached over 75 million players to date, increasing the number of hours played in the "Modern Warfare universe" eight-fold year-on-year. 

Call of Duty Mobile also delivered "strong sequential growth in engagement and player investment, and managed to climb to the summit of the top-grossing charts in U.S. app stores. 

Overall, Activision Blizzard attracted 428 million monthly active users in the second quarter, with World of Warcraft also increasing its reach and engagement sequentially thanks to the "shelter-at-home" conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and King titles like Candy Crush Saga also experiencing growth due to those coronavirus measures. 

Looking ahead, the publisher is forecasting full-year GAAP net revenues of $7.27 billion, and intends to use its Q2 performance as a springboard to "deliver sustained greater financial performance over the long term."

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.04.20]
Senior VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[08.04.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[08.04.20]
Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[08.04.20]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image