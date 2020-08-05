Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 5, 2020
Steam launch helps push Detroit: Become Human past 5 million lifetime sales

August 5, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Quantic Dream’s narrative-driven game Detroit: Become Human has officially surpassed 5 million sales since its launch in May 2018.

This figure includes sales on both PC and PlayStation 4, though it's not mentioned if numbers from the game’s stint as a PlayStation Plus freebie are included in the 5 million milestone.

In a press release, the studio credits the game’s Steam launch last month for helping Detroit reach this sales milestone, as well as its launch of a Detroit-compatible Twitch extension that opens the game’s decisions up to crowd-play.

"Launching Detroit: Become Human on Steam has been a delightful experience for us,” reads a statement from co-CEO and publishing head Guillaume de Fondaumière. 

“The response we’re seeing has been incredibly positive, in particular in Asian markets. We are also thrilled by the response garnered by the concomitant release of our Community Play extension for streamers and viewers on Twitch, which elevated a fundamentally single player game into a social experience.”

