The Nintendo Switch has crossed 60 million lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 60 million units worldwide, according to the latest figures from Nintendo.

More specifically, the hybrid console has sold 61.44 million units to date. That figure includes sales of the handheld-only Switch Lite and the original console.

Nintendo broke the news alongside its latest fiscal report, where it revealed both Switch hardware and software sales are in good health.

In crossing the 60 million mark, the Switch has sold over four times as many consoles as its predecessor the Wii U -- which shifted 13.56 million units during its lifespan.

Notably, the Switch sold 5.68 million units during the latest fiscal quarter alone, with that number comprising 3.05 million sales of the original Switch and 2.62 million sales of the Switch Lite.

Looking ahead, Nintendo is forecasting Switch hardware sales of 19 million units for the 2021 fiscal year, which would take lifetime sales close to 75 million units.