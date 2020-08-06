Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Nintendo Switch has crossed 60 million lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch has crossed 60 million lifetime sales

August 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 60 million units worldwide, according to the latest figures from Nintendo

More specifically, the hybrid console has sold 61.44 million units to date. That figure includes sales of the handheld-only Switch Lite and the original console.

Nintendo broke the news alongside its latest fiscal report, where it revealed both Switch hardware and software sales are in good health. 

In crossing the 60 million mark, the Switch has sold over four times as many consoles as its predecessor the Wii U -- which shifted 13.56 million units during its lifespan. 

Notably, the Switch sold 5.68 million units during the latest fiscal quarter alone, with that number comprising 3.05 million sales of the original Switch and 2.62 million sales of the Switch Lite. 

Looking ahead, Nintendo is forecasting Switch hardware sales of 19 million units for the 2021 fiscal year, which would take lifetime sales close to 75 million units.

Related Jobs

Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.06.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.06.20]
Senior Game Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.20]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.20]
Engine Support Specialist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image