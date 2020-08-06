Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite developer Epic Games secures $1.78 billion in funding

Fortnite developer Epic Games secures $1.78 billion in funding

August 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 6, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Epic Games has secured $1.78 billion in fresh funding that takes the company's post-money equity valuation to $17.3 billion. 

The Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer explained the cash injection consists of primary capital and secondary purchases from employee equity holders. 

As noted in a press release, the round also includes the previously announced $250 million strategic investment from Sony, which reportedly granted the PlayStation maker a 1.4 percent stake in Epic. 

Following the deal, Epic will continue to have only a single class of common stock outstanding, and will remain under the control off founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney. 

Related Jobs

Klang Games GmbH
Klang Games GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.06.20]
AI Engineer (f/m/d)
Futureplay
Futureplay — Helsinki, Finland
[08.06.20]
Senior Game Animator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.20]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.05.20]
Engine Support Specialist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image