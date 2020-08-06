Fortnite developer Epic Games secures $1.78 billion in funding

Epic Games has secured $1.78 billion in fresh funding that takes the company's post-money equity valuation to $17.3 billion.

The Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer explained the cash injection consists of primary capital and secondary purchases from employee equity holders.

As noted in a press release, the round also includes the previously announced $250 million strategic investment from Sony, which reportedly granted the PlayStation maker a 1.4 percent stake in Epic.

Following the deal, Epic will continue to have only a single class of common stock outstanding, and will remain under the control off founder and CEO, Tim Sweeney.