Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 22 million copies

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 20 million copies in under five months, according to the latest numbers from Nintendo.

The twee lifestyle simulator has sold 22.4 million units, to be exact, and becomes just the second Switch title to surpass 20 million sales.

At the time of writing, New Horizons is the second best-selling game on the platform, sitting behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has sold 26.74 million copies.

The rest of the top five consists of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (19.99 million sales), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (18.60 million sales), and Pokemon Sword and Shield (18.22 million sales combined).

As noted by Nintendo in its latest fiscal report, New Horizons sold 10.63 million units during the latest quarter, and has easily surpassed the 12 million lifetime sales amassed by its predecessor Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

"The estimated global sell-through for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of June exceeded 20 million units. This is far more than the lifetime cumulative sell-through of 12 million units seen for Animal Crossing: New Leaf for Nintendo 3DS, which was the previous best-selling entry in the Animal Crossing series," said Nintendo.

"This increase in sales was made possible by the large number of new consumers purchasing the game, in addition to the people who had played past titles in the Animal Crossing series."