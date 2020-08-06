Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
AbleGamers enlists Ryan Reynolds to highlight its mission, call for donations

AbleGamers enlists Ryan Reynolds to highlight its mission, call for donations

August 6, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 6, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
A recent promotion from AbleGamers sees the accessibility-focused advocacy organization teaming up with Green Lantern star Ryan Reynolds to call attention to the charity’s causes and call for donations.

AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn teamed up with Reynolds to make the promotional video currently making the rounds on social media, all to rally more people in support of AbleGamers.

In the words of Spohn, “AbleGamers is a cause very near and dear to my heart. We’re an international charity that’s creating opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.”

Spohn and Reynolds are asking the world to learn more about AbleGamers’ initiatives, and donate to support the organization’s ongoing outreach programs.

“AbleGamers.org has been helping people with disabilities in gaming for 15 years now,” explains Reynolds. “They’ve helped thousands and thousands of people all around the world as an international charity. But there are still thousands of more people that are waiting to get equipment that they desperately need.”

The short promotional video (found just below) is a welcome reminder for folks in the game industry that they should be paying attention to the work organizations like AbleGamers do, including this week’s announcement of its  Developers Promoting Accessibility & Diversity Initiative (DPAD) program to make accessibility education more readily available to marginalized game developers.

More on AbleGamers and the various programs the team puts forth can be found here

