Final Fantasy VII Remake has shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, according to Square Enix.

The developer broke the news on Twitter, but neglected to mention how many of those sales were digital downloads.

The PlayStation 4 exclusive launched on April 10, 2020, meaning it has passed that milestone after little over five months on shelves.

Square previously revealed the title had shipped and sold 3.5 million copies within three days of launch, again touting "exceptional digital sales" at the time.