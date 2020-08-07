Mobile developer Big Run Studios nets $5.25 million to expand operations

Mobile developer-publisher Big Run Studios has netted $5.25 million in seed funding, meaning it has raised a total of $6.6 million to date.

The funding round was led by early stage venture capital company Transcend Fund and joined by Galaxy Interactive, which previously invested $1.4 million into Big Run back in March.

The cash will allow Big Run to expand operations as it prepares to launch its next mobile title, Big Cooking, which will join a roster than includes other mobile games like Farm Sweeper, Blackout Blitz, Big Hearts, and Big Run Solitaire.

"The additional investment expands our capabilities and accelerates the exciting games we’re cooking up for players," said company co-founder and CEO, Andrew Bell.