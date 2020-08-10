Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is departing Capcom

Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is departing Capcom

August 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 10, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono is leaving the company after almost three decades. The veteran producer joined Capcom as a sound programmer and composer in the early '90s, cutting his teeth on arcade titles like Street Fighter Alpha and Saturday Night Slam Masters

During his lengthy spell at the studio, he worked on a number of notable franchises including Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, and Resident Evil, but is best known for overseeing the revival of Street Fighter after being named producer on Street Fighter IV

Following the release of Street Fighter VI in 2008, Ono oversaw the continuation of the fighting series and worked as executive producer on the next mainline entry, Street Fighter V, and other projects like Street Fighter X Tekken

Announcing his departure on Twitter, Ono didn't explain why he's leaving Capcom after nearly 30 years or what he intends to do next, but thanked his colleagues and fans for their continued support. 

He also addressed the recent controversy surrounding the Capcom Pro Tour 2020 esports event, which hit a few speed bumps after switching to an online-only format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"I've been with the Street Fighter brand for a long time, experiencing good times, bad times, and even non-existent times. My heart is filled with appreciation to those players who've been giving warm and kind support on the brand especially over the past decade or so," wrote Ono. 

"Now, after serving almost 30 years at Capcom, I am leaving the company this summer, This means that I will resign my position as the brand manager for Capcom's various titles including Street Fighter. Capcom staff in the new generation will continue taking care of the Street Fighter brand and leading the World Warriors."

