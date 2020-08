Fall Guys has sold over 2 million copies on Steam during its first week on sale, according to publisher Devolver Digital.

That milestone means the chaotic last-person-standing title is Devolver's most successful launch to date.

The game launched on August 4 on Steam and PlayStation 4, where it was made available to PlayStation Plus members for free.

It attracted 1.5 million new players within 24 hours of launch, with that massive surge causing servers issues over the first few days. There's still no word on how many players grabbed the title on PS4.