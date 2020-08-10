Video: Optimizing collision detection in Titanfall

In this 2018 GDC talk, Respawn Entertainment's Earl Hammon explains how the Titanfall team made already optimized continuous collision detection code more than twice as fast.

It was a fascinating deep dive into how a team like Respawn optimizes game code, and offered lots of useful insights into the building blocks of Titanfall​'s fast-paced gameplay.

Hammon's talk was well worth seeing, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

