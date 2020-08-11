Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 11, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 11, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 11, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Halo Infinite delay pushes it into 2021 and out of Xbox Series X launch lineup

Halo Infinite delay pushes it into 2021 and out of Xbox Series X launch lineup

August 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 11, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Microsoft, along with Halo developer 343 Industries, has made the call to delay the launch of Halo Infinite into 2021, a push that means the next entry in Microsoft’s big flagship franchise won’t arrive alongside its next-generation Xbox Series X in November of this year.

In a statement shared to twitter, 343i studio head Chris Lee said the decision stems from multiple factors that complicated the development process, including COVID-19 and the pandemic-driven switch to remote development. 

“We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” writes Lee. Later on the statement, he notes that part of the decision is that “it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

Xbox head Phil Spencer had previously signaled that the company was willing to delay first-party Xbox Series X launch titles given COVID-19’s impact on both the development process and global supply chains, but Halo Infinite looks to be the first big exclusive taking Spencer up on that offer.

Despite the delay of Xbox’s arguably heaviest next-gen hitter, its unlikely that the company plans to shift its launch plans for the console itself. Spencer hypothetically said as much to IGN in a separate interview earlier this year. Adding to that, Xbox officially narrowed down the Series X launch window from “Holiday 2020” to November 202 on the exact same day this big Halo delay was announced. 
 

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.10.20]
Engine/Systems Engineer (remote)
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.10.20]
Graphics Engineer (remote)
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.10.20]
Network Engineer (remote)
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.10.20]
Senior Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image