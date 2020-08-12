Steam Game Festival returns in October (with slightly stricter demo eligibility rules)

Valve is bringing its Steam Game Festival back for another week-long digital demo drive, but it looks like it has taken some small steps to keep the participant pool a little smaller than it was for the last version of the event.

The Steam Game Festival: Autumn Edition is planned to take place from October 7 to October 13 and will once again highlight a number of demos for upcoming releases with the pitch that each demo is only playable for the duration of the event.

It’s an experience meant to sort of emulate that same convention-floor feel that developers are missing out on this year and solicit feedback from new plates on those demo builds. The most recent iteration of the event, the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, was held back in June and included over 900 different demos for games expected to release between then and Summer 2021.

In addition to hosting a slew of limited-time demos, the Steam Game Festival also encourages developers to set up live streams and Q&As through Steam during the event for that added community engagement factor.

For the Autumn Edition, however, Valve looks to be trying to keep the participant pool a bit on the smaller side by requiring that submissions must launch between October 13, 2020, and May 1, 2021. For those that may not qualify for the Autumn Edition show, Valve notes that more events are planned for 2021.

Submissions aren’t open for the Autumn Edition show just quite yet, but should be by next week. Developers looking to participate in the show should make sure they have a demo ready to go, have a store page already set up for their participating game, and circle back to Steam between August 19 and August 26 to opt that game into Steam Game Festival participation.