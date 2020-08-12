Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 12, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 12, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 12, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile classic Subway Surfers surpasses 3 billion lifetime downloads

Mobile classic Subway Surfers surpasses 3 billion lifetime downloads

August 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 12, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Subway Surfers, the 2012 mobile endless runner from Sybo Games and Kiloo Games, has officially surpassed 3 billion downloads since launch, marking a 500 million increase in just over a year.

PocketGamer reports that the game was topping charts in the US App Store as recently as July 2020, and that the game has maintained a fairly constant stream of new downloads in its eight total years on digital shelves.

As noted before, this means Subway Surfers has seen an additional 500 million downloads since May 2019 when it was reported that it crossed 2.5 billion downloads. At the time, a press release noted that the game was keeping up an annual download pace of more than 400 million “mostly organic” downloads, and it seems that the trend has continued since.
 

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.10.20]
Senior Game Designer
Playco
Playco — Tokyo, Mountain View, San Francisco, Seoul, Remote, Remote
[08.07.20]
Senior Game Engineer
Playco
Playco — Remote, Tokyo, Mountain View, San Francisco, Seoul, Remote, Remote
[08.07.20]
Engineering Manager
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.07.20]
Unity Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image