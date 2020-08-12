Mobile classic Subway Surfers surpasses 3 billion lifetime downloads

Newsbrief: Subway Surfers, the 2012 mobile endless runner from Sybo Games and Kiloo Games, has officially surpassed 3 billion downloads since launch, marking a 500 million increase in just over a year.

PocketGamer reports that the game was topping charts in the US App Store as recently as July 2020, and that the game has maintained a fairly constant stream of new downloads in its eight total years on digital shelves.

As noted before, this means Subway Surfers has seen an additional 500 million downloads since May 2019 when it was reported that it crossed 2.5 billion downloads. At the time, a press release noted that the game was keeping up an annual download pace of more than 400 million “mostly organic” downloads, and it seems that the trend has continued since.

