Video: Speedrunning Skyrim with Skyrim dev Jonah Lobe

The name of the speedrunning game is picking apart the weird ways video games work to quickly work through--or even circumvent!--carefully designed systems and levels, so what happens when a game's developers join in on the run?

Find out in this GDC Summer session where game developers and speedrunners who know their game engage in a spirited exercise. In this particular GDC Summer Dev Speedrun session, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim artist Jonah Lobe commentates and shares memories from development all while runner BubblesDelFuego works their way through the expansive world of Skyrim in just over an hour.

See how runners find the tricks that developers use to make the game functional in order to beat the game at top speeds in this GDC Summer session, now up for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.