Get a job: Join the Savannah College of Art & Design as its Chair of Visual Effects

Location: Savannah, Georgia

Join SCAD as chair of visual effects and help students become fluent in digital film and entertainment production as they prepare for creative careers in Hollywood and beyond.

The SCAD visual effects program provides a combination of fine arts foundation and professional instruction in a collaborative environment that reflects real-world productions. In this role, you will direct the SCAD Savannah visual effects department, develop curriculum, and teach classes annually as assigned. Responsibilities also include overseeing the department’s budget, working with admission to recruit talented students to SCAD, observing and evaluating professors, and consulting with the dean on the strategic plan for the School of Digital Media.

The ideal candidate should have significant professional experience as a visual effects artist and as a supervisor, facility manager, or lead member of a visual effects production team on-set or on-location. Experience should be in one of the principal areas of visual effects production, including technical direction, modeling, texture mapping, lighting, compositing, matte painting, shader writing, effects animation, and creation of virtual 3D environments.

Candidates should have a passion for leading curriculum development, possess strong communication skills, and work well with students and faculty of diverse backgrounds. Candidates should also be knowledgeable of current trends and technological developments in visual effects image acquisition as well as AR/VR applications of visual effects and other emerging technologies. Familiarity with the comprehensive planning and execution of photographic elements for visual effects is preferred.

Named among the best small cities in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler, Savannah offers an inviting climate and a culturally rich downtown, providing a real-world workshop for the study of art and design. The university blends seamlessly into the Savannah landscape and provides students with a dynamically layered learning environment in which to thrive.

Requirements

- Terminal degree or its equivalent in visual effects or a related field

- Proven leadership skills with the ability to motivate students and faculty to think creatively and critically

- University-level administration and/or four years of teaching experience preferred

