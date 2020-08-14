Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 14, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 14, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 14, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG Corp invests $10 million into 1Up Ventures to support indies

PUBG Corp invests $10 million into 1Up Ventures to support indies

August 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
August 14, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

PUBG Corporation has sunk $10 million into venture fund 1Up Ventures to help "foster the next generation of game developers."

The PlayerUnknown's Battleground developer said the cash will be used to help the fledgling investment fund support indie studios. 

1Up Ventures was formed at the start of 2019 with the remit of creating a "diverse and inclusive global community of independent game developers." It's current portfolio invoices multiple indie studios including MMO studio Playable Worlds and Wattam developer Funomena. 

"With our investment in 1Up Ventures, PUBG Corporation is looking to foster the next generation of video game developers around the world," said PUBG Corp chief exec C.H. Kim. "A vibrant and diverse indie community benefits the entire industry."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.14.20]
Java Software Developer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.14.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (World Systems)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.14.20]
Senior Gameplay Designer (Combat)
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[08.14.20]
Unity Game Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image