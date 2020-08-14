PUBG Corp invests $10 million into 1Up Ventures to support indies

PUBG Corporation has sunk $10 million into venture fund 1Up Ventures to help "foster the next generation of game developers."

The PlayerUnknown's Battleground developer said the cash will be used to help the fledgling investment fund support indie studios.

1Up Ventures was formed at the start of 2019 with the remit of creating a "diverse and inclusive global community of independent game developers." It's current portfolio invoices multiple indie studios including MMO studio Playable Worlds and Wattam developer Funomena.

"With our investment in 1Up Ventures, PUBG Corporation is looking to foster the next generation of video game developers around the world," said PUBG Corp chief exec C.H. Kim. "A vibrant and diverse indie community benefits the entire industry."