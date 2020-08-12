Get a job: Join the Wooga team as a Unity Game Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Berlin, Germany

Based in Berlin, Europe's creative tech capital, our employees from over 45 different nations work together to create high-quality casual games with engaging stories for millions of users. Wooga's signature approach to making great games for mobile is working in independent teams where both product and development work closely together. This chance to make a real impact on the game's roadmap has made us one of the world's most popular game developers.

About the job

As a Game Engineer, you will be an essential member of one of our cross-platform game teams on mobile. Our ideal candidate is a team player who looks forward to working together with other engineers, product, and art team members to raise the bar in terms of quality.

In addition, you will:

Build high-quality games for mobile platforms

Code in all areas of game development to make a complete product

Actively participate in design and code reviews as well as in the mentorship of more junior team members

One of our values is Sharing Knowledge. As part of our team, you will bring your knowledge and experience to the company, sharing both methods and best practices.

We are currently looking for both Unity Game Developers and Senior Unity Game Developers to join our team, so let’s talk about how can we influence each other's trajectories in a positive way!

Who we are looking for

You have been working with Unity on mobile game titles in a professional setting for at least 3 years

You have experience working with big codebases and keeping them nice and clean

You are a great team player and value collaboration over personal achievements

You can translate complex product requirements into maintainable technical solutions

You have a solid understanding of the different mobile platforms and their performance implications

You are an expert in C# and have a strong understanding of patterns and architectural concepts

You have experience with writing automated tests

Ideally, you have experience creating tools and understand both art and content pipelines

As English is our official language, no German skills are required. But we’ll help you learn if you want to!

Why you should join us

Wooga is one of the top players in story-driven casual mobile games

We nurture a strong focus on the quality of our products

As our games are under constant development, you will be able to bring in your own ideas

We are committed to our players and use machine learning for personalization

You will have the chance to work with and learn from well-respected Unity experts

We are a fast-paced and international environment (we have over 45 nationalities here at Wooga!)

We offer an incredible range of benefits, including free in-house German lessons, an annual Educational Budget, regular professional development training opportunities, and much more

Don’t live in Berlin? We offer a comprehensive relocation package for you and your family!

At Wooga we are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for everyone who works here or with us, regardless to gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age, religion (or lack thereof) and game preferences.

