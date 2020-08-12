Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: A guide to Thailand's video game market

Sponsored: A guide to Thailand's video game market

August 17, 2020 | By Xsolla
August 17, 2020 | By Xsolla
Presented by Xsolla

Thailand is the fourth-largest video game market within Southeast Asia and the 19th largest in the world. If you’re not seriously thinking about getting your video games into Thailand, or expanding your revenues there if you’re already in it, you absolutely must reconsider.

But breaking into the Thai video game market is difficult without the right information at your disposal. Which local payment types do they prefer? How do you get all the compliance and taxes right? That’s where this free resource from Xsolla comes in.

In this free white paper, Xsolla experts clearly explain:

  • Thailand’s ecommerce overview
  • Why get in on the Thai game market
  • Accepting payments
  • Video game ratings
  • Steps for success

Launch and grow your game like a pro in Thailand: Learn everything you need to tap into Thailand's $249 million market in this free guide!

