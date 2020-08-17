Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 17, 2020
Obituary: ZeniMax board member Robert Trump

August 17, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Robert Trump, longtime member of ZeniMax's Board of Directors and brother of current US president Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71 after complications from an undisclosed illness.

In addition to his years in the real estate business and as president of Trump Management, Trump spent the last 20 years as a member of the ZeniMax Board of Directors and advised the company through decades of releases in that position. 

“We were deeply saddened by the passing of Robert Trump, long-time member of the ZeniMax Board of Directors. Robert had served on the ZeniMax Board since the company’s founding in 1999,” reads a statement from ZeniMax.

“During that time he was a constant source of guidance and counsel for the company for more than two decades. In addition to his vast experience, Robert was extremely approachable and always treated board members and employees equally. We could not have grown as a company and achieved our many successes without the help and support he offered. He will be sorely missed and we extend our condolences to his family and friends.”
 

