Video: Quad mesh simplification in the Frostbite engine

In this 2020 GDC virtual talk Electronic Arts' Ashton Mason breaks down how the company uses Frostbite to procedurally produce quality level of detail for in-game models.

Mason revealed how, in early 2014, the Frostbite team started developing an in-house LOD technology for quad-based Bioware character models.

Today that tech powers tools used by studios across Electronic Arts, from Battlefield to Plants vs Zombies. Quad-based models are widely used in the industry, and artists devote much care to their topology and edge flow. Yet simplification of quad meshes is less studied in the literature -- and popular LOD tools triangulate meshes and ignore topology.

It was a fascinating look at how an engine like Frostbite is designed and developed, and now you can watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

