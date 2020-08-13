Get a job: Join Disbelief as a Senior Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Chicago, IL

Disbelief is a game development studio focusing on contracting and consulting services. We’ve worked with both AAA and independent studios to help their projects ship. Notable projects we’ve worked on include Gears Tactics, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, and Torn.

At Disbelief we value work-life balance, and want to create an alternative to the crunch-culture prevalent in game development. We also believe strongly in investing in our talent and our team. Disbelief is a place to puzzle out the solutions to cutting-edge problems for industry leading projects, but also a place where people can grow their careers and skills as valued members of a stable and close-knit team.

Currently, we’re looking for a Senior Technical Artist. This opportunity is for a full-time position in Chicago, IL. Senior Technical Artists at Disbelief are leaders and key contributors on their project. They act as a bridge between the technical and artistic aspects of game development, empowering both programming and art to achieve more than either could on their own. Beyond solving tough problems on their own, tech artists act as mentors and teachers. As a Senior Technical Artist, you will be responsible for performance while maintaining visual quality. You will work in a variety of areas including modelling, materials, texturing, animation, FX, gameplay, UI, as well as building art tools to improve workflows.

We work with leading edge technologies to make them perform at the top of their capabilities, and we take pride in solving problems others can't.

Key Responsibilities

Solve technical problems from an artist’s point of view

Solve performance problems while championing visual quality standards

Act as a primary bridge between art, engineering and gameplay teams

Teach and mentor other artists

Continue to explore new software and techniques, including novel solutions

Prototype new workflows and systems

Make improvements to existing pipelines as part of a team

Clearly communicate internally and externally with clients

Estimate the time it takes to complete tasks with a big picture of the project schedule

Skills and Requirements

Degree in art, computer science, or equivalent experience

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

5+ years in game development, or 10+ in a related industry

Deep understanding of real time rendering

Experience working on at least one large project

Experience with version control with Perforce, Git, or equivalent on multiple projects

Portfolio demonstrating Shipped AAA quality game art Gameplay or pipeline scripting Proficiency in cross disciplinary tasks



Remote: Currently all of Disbelief is working remotely during the pandemic. Post-pandemic our plans are to return to a hybrid model where we still report into the office but often work from home. Some of our projects require access to physical infrastructure.

Visa Sponsorship: No

Technologies: Our DCC tools vary depending on the project, but will typically involve a combination of 3ds Max, Maya, Substance, Photoshop. Our real-time work often requires knowledge of animation, physics, material and particle systems. Primarily we work with Unreal Engine, but we also work with Unity and custom game engines. Scripting in Python, Maxscript, Mel, Javascript, C# and Unreal Blueprint is often required to solve pipeline and workflow problems.

