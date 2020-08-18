Tencent picks up minority stake in hyper casual game publisher Voodoo

Newsbrief: Tencent has picked up a minority stake in Voodoo, the hyper casual game mobile publisher behind games like Helix Jump, Color Road, and many, many more.

There’s no word on what percentage of Voodoo Tencent picked up in the deal, or even how much the massive Chinese company spent to acquire it. On Voodoo’s side of things, CEO Alexandre Yazdi notes in a statement to The Financial Times that the deal forges a partnership that’ll help it better expand into the Asia Pacific market.

“What we like about Tencent is they have so much experience in more complex games with more depth. We really believe that we can add a fresh wave of new casual products that come from our hyper-casual innovations,” adds Yazdi.