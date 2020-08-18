Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 18, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 18, 2020
arrowPress Releases
August 18, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Hitman 2 's multiplayer assassination race Ghost Mode is going dark after two years

Hitman 2's multiplayer assassination race Ghost Mode is going dark after two years

August 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
August 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

The launch of Hitman 2 ushered in a somewhat experimental take on how multiplayer could fit into a traditionally single-player experience with Ghost Mode, but developer IO Interactive now says Ghost Mode’s servers are being put to rest.

The announcement was made alongside an overview of play modes for the upcoming Hitman 3, with IO noting that Ghost Mode won’t carry forward into the final game in its World of Assassination trilogy, nor will it live on in Hitman 2.

The matchmade mode allowed players to go head to head in a single level to race to take down targets, many times forcing both parties to rapidly adapt their plans as new targets and complications arose. While players could see the outline of one another, actual interaction between the two overlapping worlds was limited hence the Ghost Mode moniker.

It was a very novel take on how multiplayer could fit into the Hitman games, and while this particular mode of play won’t live on, IO Interactive says its teams have learned a lot from Ghost Mode that might inform future stabs at multiplayer Hitman modes.

“With our focus currently on other areas of the World of Assassination, Ghost Mode won’t be featured in Hitman 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for Hitman 2 on Monday 31st August 2020. We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.”
 

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[08.17.20]
Senior Technical Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.17.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.17.20]
Senior Programmer (Character Technology team)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[08.17.20]
Programmer (Character Technology team)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image