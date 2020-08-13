Video: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair speedrun with dev Chris Sutherland

At GDC Summer this year organizers introduced a new series of sessions in which devs sat in on speedruns of their games to provide commentary and generally marvel at how players have mastered their work.

In the process, the audience (and often the dev themselves) learned a lot about how these games were made, as the speedrunners often bent or broke the games in unusual ways to speed through them.

Notably, speedrunner Davesterio appeared at GDC Summer to speedrun Playtonic's Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, with dev Chris Sutherland pointing out a slew of intriguing details about the game's design.

It was a fascinating watch, and now you can see it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

