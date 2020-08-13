Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair speedrun with dev Chris Sutherland

August 18, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

At GDC Summer this year organizers introduced a new series of sessions in which devs sat in on speedruns of their games to provide commentary and generally marvel at how players have mastered their work.

In the process, the audience (and often the dev themselves) learned a lot about how these games were made, as the speedrunners often bent or broke the games in unusual ways to speed through them.

Notably, speedrunner Davesterio appeared at GDC Summer to speedrun Playtonic's Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, with dev Chris Sutherland pointing out a slew of intriguing details about the game's design.

It was a fascinating watch, and now you can see it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

